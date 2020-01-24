Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Drivers and Restraints

The geriatric population across the globe has been rising steadily over the years. Since with age vulnerability to chronic diseases increase, the rising geriatric population worldwide will fuel the demand for clinical laboratory tests.

Another prominent factor responsible for the soaring demand for clinical laboratory tests is the alarming rise in the number of people diagnosed with cardiovascular, neurological, metabolic, and other chronic diseases. Clinical laboratory tests detect the level of control of blood glucose, thereby preventing or delaying diabetes complications such as stroke, kidney disorders, heart diseases, amputation, blindness, and even sudden death. High cholesterol, respiratory diseases, pneumonia, malaria, lymphoma, liver diseases, herpes, HIV, Hepatitis A,B, and C, gout, gastrointestinal disorders, and syphilis are some of the numerous diseases diagnosed using these tests. Clinical laboratory tests help in the identification of these disorders at an early stage, thereby preventing further harm. Driven by this factor the demand for these tests is slated to soar.

These tests are also used to detect vitamin and mineral deficiencies and other minor disorders. DNA testing is another type of clinical laboratory testing. Clinical laboratory tests are identification of suspects and victims in a police investigation, and identification of biological parents of a person are made possible. Increased accuracy of these tests, launch of technologically advanced devices such as biochips, and high efficiency of these tests are expected to fuel demand.

On the other hand, lack of skilled personnel and high costs of these tests might retard the growth of the global clinical laboratory tests market. Nevertheless, the consistent growth of the clinical chemistry industry is likely to present substantial opportunities.

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global clinical laboratory tests market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Led by the U.S., North America is likely to gain prominence due to the large volume capacities of the labs in this nation, coupled with increasing deployment of these techniques. The rising prevalence of diseases in Europe is expected to drive growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit lucrative opportunities owing to its massive population base and unmet medical needs. The emergence of several new clinical labs, increasing healthcare expenditures, and significant technological strides in the area of clinical laboratory tests are some factors promising growth not only in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, but also in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global clinical laboratory tests market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Labco, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Merck KgaA, Charles River Laboratories, and Genoptix.

