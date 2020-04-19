Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

Clinical chemistry analyzers refer to automated devices that are utilized to measure and analyze the levels of proteins, sugars, and other products in the blood. Clinical chemistry analyzers help in determine the conditions such as liver function, kidney function, nutritional state, and other conditions in the human body. The technologically advanced and sophisticated devices are highly accurate as well as time efficient.

Currently, clinical chemistry analyzers are used for the analysis of several conditions such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and arteriosclerosis along with other regular health check-up. With the growing number of diabetic cases across the world, coupled with various kidney diseases and other diseases pertaining to nutritional deficiencies, the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market: Trends and Opportunities

Several factors are favoring the future of the global market for clinical chemistry analyzer, including technological advancements which has led to innovative devices such as StaRRsedInversa Automated ESR analyzer and the growing awareness about personal health and the availability of diagnostic tests among the vast populations across the globe. Increase in the number of in-vitro diagnostic tests and prevalence of various chronic diseases are also expected to augment the demand for clinical chemistry analyzers.

Moreover, rising geriatric population is another primary factor for the escalation of the demand as people aged over 65 are more prone to several organ diseases, and thus need regular check-ups. Other factors driving the demand in the global market for clinical chemistry analyzer include increased focus on reduction of healthcare expenditure, rising number of point of care testing capabilities, and growing number of crime because chemistry analyzers play pivotal role in the investigations. Conversely, high cost, the requirement of qualified and trained professionals, and risk of result uncertainty are some of the factors that may hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

The global market for clinical chemistry analyzers can be segmented on the basis of test, product, sector, end users, and geography. Based on types of test, the market can be segmented into liver panels, electrolyte panels, thyroid function panels, lipid profiles, basic metabolic panels, and renal profiles. By product, the market can be divided into analyzers, reagents, and other products. On the basis of sector, the global clinical chemistry analyzer market is divided into mid and small, large, and ultra-large sector clinical chemistry analyzers. By end-users, the market can be segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and academic research institutes.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global market can be segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America serves most of the demand for clinical chemistry analyzer due to robust healthcare infrastructure and high affordability of the consumers. However, Asia Pacific is projected for the most robust growth rate as several emerging economies in the region, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are aggressively investing in the healthcare sector.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The global market for clinical chemistry analyzer is highly fragmented with the presence of several International and domestic players, and new version of devices is expected to determine the leader during the forecast period. Some of the key players are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, Elitech Group, Mindray Medical International Limited, Jhonson and Jhonson, Horiba, Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.