Clinching Machines Market: Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2017 – 2025

Clinching, also known as press joining, is a process (bulk-sheet metal-forming) which aims to join thin sheets of metal without involvement of additional components such as bolts, rivets, nuts and screws and uses special tools to form an interlocking system between two or more sheets. This process has no temperature requirements as such and can be carried out at room temperatures; however, in some cases, the sheets to be interlocked can be heater prior to the process in order to improve the ductility of the material. The technology of clinching is a result of the advent and development of industrial engineering.

A dye and a punch are the tools used in clinching. The intensity of pressure coupled with shape of the clinching tool helps to determine the mechanical interlock of the materials. Clinching machines are appropriate to fasten a wide range of ductile material like low carbon steels, aluminium alloys, copper. Their suitability also extends to materials such as magnesium alloys, titanium alloys, high strength steel and also polymers, wood and metal hybrids and so on. It can also be applied on metals with their surfaces coated, for example, plastic-coated, galvanized metal sheets and pre-painted metal.

Clinching machines are used in automotive and transport industry, electronic industry, agricultural equipment, medical engineering, construction and civil industry and appliance industry, replacing spot welding. There are two types of clinching machines – Large floor mounted machines (the parts are brought to the machine for clinching) and Small portable clinching machines (where the machines can be taken to the parts).

Global Clinching Machines Market: Drivers

The clinching machine market is driven by factors that reflect the plusses of the clinching technology and its applications in various fields. Clinching is better than welding. It does not require electricity or electrode cooling as in welding, thereby reducing costs involved. It can be used on a wide range of material. There is no generation of fumes or sparks, thereby highlighting the safety aspect. The clinched interlocks have higher fatigue life as compared to other systems such as welding and adhesive joining. It is an instant process, reducing the time involved to carry out the process.

The joints are not affected by changes in environmental agents. Clinching doesn’t require additional components to carry out the process and it involves low energy consumption. The clinching machines have low initial costs and quick recovery of the costs incurred as profits are high owing to less or zero wastage of material. Moreover, technology plays a vital role which allows developments in machinery and clinching is no exception. The use of clinching machines is increasing owing to the expansion of industries such as automotive, house hold appliances, medical engineering and construction.