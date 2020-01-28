Cleanroom Consumables Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2017 – 2025

Cleanroom Consumables Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cleanroom Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cleanroom Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cleanroom Consumables Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Nanotechnology, an area that studies minuscule components, harbors a high risk of contamination. As a result, rising demand for cleanroom consumables is likely to originate from this application segment. Another key application area that will exhibit high demand is the electronics industry. In the healthcare sector, cleanroom consumables are increasingly being used in laboratories, hospitals, along with biotech and pharmaceutical product manufacturing, as concerns about safety and quality of products and services have risen.

On the other hand, the complexity and varied nature of regulations applicable to cleanroom consumables might lead to obstacles in international trade, slackening the growth of the market. However, significant opportunities will be presented on account of the production of cheap, minuscule electronic components in countries such as India and China.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market: Market Potential

A number of mergers and acquisitions can be observed in the global market for cleanroom consumables. For Instance, Ansell Ltd, a major global provider of protection solutions, announced its acquisition of Nitritex Limited in January 2017. Nitritex Limited is a U.K.-based firm manufacturing healthcare life science consumables and cleanroom consumables.

One of the key acquisitions in Asia Pacific is that of Aurum Healthcare by Singapore-based Accuron Technologies, a Temasek Holdings-owned technology and engineering firm. The acquisition aims at manufacturing plastic medical consumables used in procedures such as angiography and heart bypass surgeries. Under this business deal, Aurum will also offer sterilization services, assembly services and cleanroom manufacturing to Advanced Materials Technologies (AMT), a contract manufacturer, which is under Accuron’s portfolio.

Similarly, in July 2017, U.K.-based Fenland Laundries acquired the remaining 50% of its joint venture with Microclean, a specialist in cleanroom apparel. Microclean in turn announced the acquisition of Critical Environmental Solutions. These acquisitions will enable the participants to grow considerably, boosting their profits.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America have dominated the global scenario since quite a long time, owing to stringent regulatory policies. However, as these regions might soon reach saturation, the demand for cleanroom consumables is likely to decline. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, furnishes vast opportunities for growth of the cleanroom consumables market as the industrial sector in this region flourishes. The growth of this region can be attributed to the robust development of the electronics, biotechnological, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are slated to exhibit moderate growth over the next few years.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for cleanroom consumables are Valutek, Nitritex Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Royal Imtech N.V. Micronclean (skegness) Ltd., Taikisha, Ltd. Contec, Inc., Berkshire Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Texwipe, Cantel Medical, KM Corporation, DuPont, and Micronova Manufacturing, Inc. The global market for cleanroom consumables appears to be highly fragmented in terms of competition. The strong hold of the leading market players over the market has made the entry of new firms difficult. Numerous companies have set their sights on highlighting their presence in the market via product extensions, partnerships, merger and acquisitions, and investments in R&D.

