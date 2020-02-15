Cleaning Services Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2018-2026
Global Cleaning Services Market was value US$ 40.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 80.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.93 % during a forecast period.
Cleaning services comprise a wide range of services required by commercial and residential sectors. It includes maid services, window cleaning, floor cleaning, carpet & upholstery cleaning, and other cleaning services, which are used in residential and commercial application.
Increasing construction activities, investment in real estate, rising disposable income are expected to dominate the driving the global cleaning services market. Increase in a number of working women and rising investment in real estate is expected to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of cleaning services market.
The increasing inclination toward green cleaning products is one of the key trends, which drive the growth of cleaning services market. Rising awareness concerning the benefits of green and eco-friendly products, commercial and industrial consumers are gradually demanding green and sustainable cleaning practices. Furthermore, concentrated competition among small and established players, to expand their market presence, is a major challenge for leading market players.
The residential segment is projected to share a significant share in the cleaning services market. The growth is attributed to the increased disposable income of individuals, variation in consumer lifestyle, and augmented penetration of such services among residential application.
Currently, the commercial cleaning services segment is expected to cleaning services market. Increased demand from the real estate sector, retail industry, and construction industries are boosting the growth in the cleaning services market. In commercial segment, floor care services are expected to increase the demand for cleaning services.
Furthermore, increasing demand for dust cleaning from various commercial sectors such as stadiums & event venues is expected to a growing demand for the vacuuming cleaning services. Construction industries need cleaning services primarily for rubble cleaning and pressure washing.
The report provides a detailed overview of the Global Cleaning Services Market including regional analysis information. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the substantial growth in the global cleaning services market. Changing consumer lifestyle and growth in a number of working women, majorly in the U.S is contributing the major share in the market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the cleaning service market. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand from developing countries such as China and India. Admiration of such services has increased owing to rise in economy and escalation in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings.
The report gives the clear representation of the current market scenario of Global Cleaning Services Market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.
The Scope of the Report for Global Cleaning Services Market
Global Cleaning Services Market, by Service type
Commercial cleaning services
o Window Cleaning
o Vacuuming
o Floor Care
Residential cleaning services
o Maid Services
o Carpet & Upholstery
o Other Services
Global Cleaning Services Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key players operating in Global Cleaning Services Market
ABM Industries Inc.
The Service Master Company, LLC
BONUS Building Care
Red Coats
UGL Unicco Services
Vanguard
Jan-Pro International
Mothers House Cleaning
Clean First Time
Compass Group Plc
CleanNet
Anago Cleaning Systems
Aramark Corporation
Sodexo
Jani-King Inc.
Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
ChemDry
Pritchard Industries Inc.
Duraclean International Inc.
Harvard Maintenance Inc.
Steamatic Inc.
Stratus Building Solutions
Temko Service Industries Inc.
