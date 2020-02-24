Clay Product And Refractory Manufacturing Market 2020: Global Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Clay Product And Refractory Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The clay product and refractory manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $220.48 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the clay product and refractory manufacturing market is due to increase in new vehicle sales in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to rise in disposable income, growing population.

The clay product and refractory manufacturing market consists of sales of clay product and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in shaping, molding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials.

Major players in the global clay product and refractory manufacturing market include Dal-Tile, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, RHI AG, Vesuvius, Kyocera.

The global clay product and refractory manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The clay product and refractory manufacturing market is segmented into pottery, ceramics, and plumbing fixture manufacturing, clay building material and refractories manufacturing.

By Geography – The global clay product and refractory manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific clay product and refractory manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global clay product and refractory manufacturing market.

