Civil Aerospace Simulation And Training Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the Global Civil Aerospace simulation and training market is projected to reach US$ XX in 2022, registering a CAGR of XX% during the period 2017-2022. Civil aerospace simulators are machines/consoles that replicate the cockpit controls and environment artificially, specifically for training pilots for civil (and sometimes military) purposes.

Technology

Civil aerospace simulation technologies are of two broad types – full flight simulation (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTDs).

An FSTD simulates only the cockpit controls while an FFS replicates particular plane models, sometimes even offering up to all six degrees of freedom

Market Dynamics

With new technologies like mechanical actuation, computer graphics, and distributed computing, simulation systems have witnessed a leap in designs from conventional models. In addition to this, vendors are stressing on improved memory capacity, greater computing speeds, and improved image processing capabilities to brand tag their respective products as better than older competition.

The market is thus expected to grow and deliver solely on innovation in design and functionality in upcoming models with the aid of the latest available technology

Despite the slowdown the aerospace and aviation market is currently undergoing, passenger traffic and total aircraft units sold have been on a constant rise, warranting a need for skilled and talented pilots. Due to sheer demand and number of players out there, the market is highly competitive, with vendors relying heavily on product innovation and aftermarket services.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of aircraft type, the global civil aerospace simulation and training market is segmented into three broad categories – regional jets, narrow body/single aisle, and wide body aircrafts. Narrow body jets hold the highest share in the market in terms of revenue, and is expected to uphold its position on the top throughout the forecast period. Innovations in design and product upgrade are expected to be witnessed by the same segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segregated into three major segments – Europe, Middle-East and Asia (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Presently, the EMEA segment has the highest market share in terms of sales, followed closely by the American segment. Asia-Pacific is projected to register a high value of growth in the coming years, owing to the growth in passenger traffic trends and aircraft sales in the region, specifically in emerging economies like China and India.

Key players

Key players in the global civil aerospace simulation and training market are CAE, FlightSafety International, L3 Link, Rockwell Collins, AXIS Flight Training, Thales Training, Lokheed Martin, Frasca, and IndraSistemas.

