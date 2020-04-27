Citronella Oil market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018-2023

Citronella oil is a prominent essential oil made from the extracts of a distinct species Cymbopogon plant. Stems and leaves of this species, commonly known as lemongrass, are used for making citronella oil extracts. The oil is primarily used as a source in production of perfumery chemicals such as citronellal and citronellol.

Essential oils have gradually treaded beyond their conventional application in therapeutics and aromatherapy. Thean increasing adoption of citronella oil in production of new food items and beverages. Considering the easy procurement of raw lemongrass, manufacturers of citronella oil products are less likely to face any technical and financial barriers while extending their production capacity. Increasing applications of perfumery chemicals such as geraniol is expected to have an influence on the global sales of citronella oil. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of such products is expected to impact the expansion the global market for citronella oil in the years to come. The worldwide market for Citronella Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Citronella oil Market Segments:

By Source Type

Natural

Organic

By Form Type

Absolute

Concentrates

Blends

By Application

Therapeutics

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances

Cleaning & Home

Others

By Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Make an Inquiry before Buying: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/255

The global citronella oil market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global citronella oil market owing to the high production of essential oils for fragrance and flavour industry and also shares major contribution in essential oils export. The major countries such as Shri Lanka, India, China, Java, Indonesia and Taiwan tops the citronella oil market in terms of production in APEJ region. Followed by APEJ is North America and Europe and are expected to grow at moderately high CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America is anticipate to project stable growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of citronella oil which will shape the competitive landscape of the global market. companies which are expected to actively partake in the growth of global citronella oil market include, Bio Extracts private limited, Synthite Industries Ltd., D?TERRA International, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Natures Natural India, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Aromaaz International, Linonel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Green Fields Oil Factory, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Aksuvital.