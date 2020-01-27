Circulating Tumor Cell Market Report 2020 to 2027: Provides Analysis on Supply, Market Size, Import and Export, Competition

Report Title: – Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Circulating Tumor Cell Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Circulating Tumor Cell Industry.

It provides the Circulating Tumor Cell industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction, Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are cancer cells that are separated from the solid tumor and enter the bloodstream. Circulating tumor cells can be used as a blood biomarker for the early diagnosis of carcinogenesis and cancer and help to monitor metastatic breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers., The growth of the circulating tumor cells market can be driven by the growing prevalence of cancer, rising research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and rising geriatric population. The growing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the market, as circulating tumor cells find their applications in the diagnosis of cancer and precision management. For instance, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that the projected cases of prostate cancer all over India for the year 2015 were 28,079. Furthermore, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society estimated that around, 60,300 people are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. The significant growth in the population of cancer patients is paving a way for the growth of the circulating tumor cells market., Similarly, according to the National Health and Medical Research Council, the Australian government spent over USD 174.6 million on cancer research and development. This growing research and development in the field of healthcare are leading to the growth of the circulating tumor cells market., The global circulating tumor cells market is segmented based on application, technology, and end-user., Based on application, the market is further segmented into clinical, research, and drug development. , Based on technology, the market is segmented into CTC enrichment, CTC detection, and combined enrichment and separation of CTC (CTC analysis)., Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and diagnostic centers., The global circulating tumor cells market was valued USD 9393.1 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.32% % over the forecast period

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Ikonisys Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SRI International, STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN Hannover (QIAGEN), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., and GE Healthcare

Target Audience

Circulating Tumor Cell manufacturers

Circulating Tumor Cell Suppliers

Circulating Tumor Cell companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

