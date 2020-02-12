Chronic Kidney Disease Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2023

The global market for chronic kidney disease should grow from $79.0 billion in 2018 to reach $95.0 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2018-2023

Five-year projections for market activity and value are provided. Treatment types and trends for acute and chronic kidney failure, pricing considerations for medications, dialysis products (dialysis machines, dialysates and dialyzers), therapies, surgical procedures, companies, industry structure and participating companies are included in the study.

Qualitative information on disease overview, epidemiology and clinical burden of CKD is covered in detail. Further, detailed description about diagnostic methods such as blood tests, medical imaging; treatment, disease management strategies like pharmacological interventions, medical device interventions such as dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures and dietary supplements are covered.

Further supporting technologies such as smartphone apps, tools and emerging technologies in dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures are also covered. Special emphasis is given to new, emerging technologies for the treatment of CKD. Market specific information on global dynamics (drivers, challenges and emerging opportunities) are covered. CKD disease management involves tedious labor, safety and cost analyses, knowledge of current policies, regulations and reimbursement. Further clinical trial and patent landscape is also covered in the report. Profiles and the overall competitive landscape of companies/manufacturers engaged in offering drugs and medical equipment for treating CKD is covered in the report.

Quantitative market size and forecast information is covered broadly by treatment, user settings and region. By treatment, the market is categorized into drugs (treatment of complications associated due to CKD, drugs for dialyzed patient groups, post-kidney transplantation procedures are covered) and medical equipment (dialysis-hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, kidney transplantation procedure surgical equipment). By user settings the CKD market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics and homecare. By region the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The healthcare sector underwent remarkable change in the last decade due to the increased use of innovative products and therapies. The evolution of dialysis technology contributes to development of the healthcare sector. Researchers focus on innovative products and machines for dialysis. Companies producing dialysis products are investing more in R&D. Home dialysis and portable dialysis machines are gaining popularity among patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease, kidney failure and acute kidney injury.

The focus of this report is the role of drugs and medical device intervention (dialysis) in the treatment and management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

The economic impact of CKD remains a global crisis. Even with the gradual shift in treatment guidelines and innovation, nearly 10% of the U.S. population suffers from this disease that is often referred to as a silent killer. Today, one out of seven people in the U.S. have CKD. Most are unaware that they have it. Millions of patients go undiagnosed each year due to lack of treatment and affordable care. Annual treatment costs for Medicare beneficiaries with CKD are as high as $64 billion, with an additional $34 billion spent on treating patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD).

Expenditures related to kidney failure consume about 10% of the total Medicare budget, accounting for treatment of less than 1% of all Medicare recipients. The imbalance between cost and clinical outcomes associated with CKD create an impenetrable health care burden.

Kidney failure is the ninth-leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for about 47,000 fatalities in 2013. Approximately 33 million Americans currently have CKD. Another 20 million are at increased risk for developing CKD.

More than two million people, worldwide, receive treatment: dialysis or kidney transplant. Of the subset being treated for kidney failure, the majority are treated in only five countries: the U.S., Japan, Germany, Brazil and Italy. These five countries represent only 12% of the world population. Forecasts suggest that the number of cases of kidney failure will increase disproportionately in developing countries, like China and India, where the number of elderly people is increasing.

CKD is a global health problem. This report provides a regional analysis of costs and clinical outcomes related to the management of CKD around the world. Data is further segmented by CKD stage, end user and application.

This market analysis is intended to provide analytical information to optimize business strategies. The ability to execute operating plans effectively rests on a company’s ability to integrate industry research and data.