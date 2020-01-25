Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal) – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Chromatography Resin Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chromatography Resin Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Chromatography Resin Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Chromatography Resin market size is projected to grow from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. This report spread across 171 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 113 Tables and 49 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Chromatography Resin Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck KGaA (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Pall Corporation (US)

Purolite Corporation (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US)

The synthetic polymer segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic polymer is expected to be driven by its use in ion-exchange chromatography. Polystyrene divinyl benzene is the most commonly used synthetic polymer, which is being increasingly used in IEX applications because of its better performance characteristics in comparison to natural polymer.

The ion exchange technique segment is the largest technique segment due to rising demand for low-cost consumables offering high-separation efficiency and its ability to offer relatively high accuracy, precision, selectivity, and speed. In most of the biopharmaceutical purification processes, ion exchange chromatography has become an essential step. It is used in combination with other techniques, wherein the use of protein A resins is not a commercially-preferred option.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for chromatography resin on the basis of type, application, technique, region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, contracts &agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for chromatography resin.