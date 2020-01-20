Cholesterol Testing Market Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Abbott Laboratories, Accutech, LLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Prima Lab SA, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Global Cholesterol Testing Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. All the statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. By accomplishing an inspiration from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors.

The Global Cholesterol Testing Market is expected to reach USD 2,572.27 million by 2025, from USD 1,408.99 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are technological advancements in cholesterol testing, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, higher growing number of geriatric population, rising awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare, increasing cholesterol home/self-testing market.

Global Cholesterol Testing Market By Product Type (Test Kits, Testing Strips), By Test (Lipid Panel Test/Complete Lipid Profile {Total Cholesterol Test, HDL Cholesterol Test, LDL Cholesterol Test, Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Test}, By Test Type (Non-Invasive, Invasive), By Prescription Mode (Over The Counter, Prescription Based), By End-Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Players: Global Cholesterol Testing Market

Some Of the Major Players Operating in this Market are:-

Abbott Laboratories,

Accutech,

LLC,

Beckman Coulter Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Prima Lab SA,

Quest Diagnostics Inc.,

Home Access Health Corporation,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Siemens AG, and

Sigma-Aldrich Corp. among others.

Key Drivers: Global Cholesterol Testing Market

Key Points: Global Cholesterol Testing Market

In 2017, the global cholesterol testing market is dominated by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, followed by Siemens AG and Abbott

The test kits segment is dominating the global cholesterol-testing market.

The cholesterol testing market is dominating in Asia-Pacific region for the period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Cholesterol Testing Market

The global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, test, test type, prescription mode, and end-users. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented based on product type into testing strips and test kits. In 2018, test kits are expected to dominate the global cholesterol-testing market with 58.7% market share and are expected to reach USD 6,119.56 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test into lipid panel test/complete lipid profile, apolipoprotein b test, apolipoprotein A-1 test, APOE genotyping test, apolipoprotein CII and others. In 2018, lipid panel test/complete lipid profile are expected to dominate the global cholesterol-testing market with 35.3% market share and are expected to reach USD 3,778.31 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test type into non-invasive and invasive. The invasive are expected to reach USD 7,131.55 million by 2025, from USD 4,032.26 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. However, non-invasive is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% and is expected to reach USD 3,159.02 million by 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into over the counter and prescription based. In 2018, prescription-based are expected to dominate the global cholesterol-testing market with 76.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 8,059.07 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into end users, clinics, hospitals, ambulatory centers, home care and diagnostic centers. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global cholesterol-testing market with 35.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,233.71 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

