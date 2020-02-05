Chlorpyrifos Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Ion Exchange Membrane Market by Charge (Cation, Anion, Amphoteric, Bipolar Ion, and Mosaic), Material (Hydrocarbon, Perfluorocarbon, Inorganic, Composite, Partially, and Halogenated), Structure (Heterogeneous and Homogenous), and Application (Electrodialysis, Electrolysis, Chromatographic Separation, Desalination, Waste Water Treatment, and Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

The global market size of chlorpyrifos market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Chlorpyrifos is extensively use in agriculture industry to control different types of insects and the demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Further, its increased adoption owing to its effective use as a pesticide and insecticide in farming and animal care sector boosts the market growth. However, EPA indicates that a single application of chlorpyrifos poses significant risk specifically to the endangered species. However, the harmful effects and stringent government regulations associated with the use of chlorpyrifos hamper the global market growth.

The global chlorpyrifos market is segmented based on its form, application, and geography. On the basis of form, it is categorized into liquid, powder, granular, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into agriculture, commercial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players are as follows:

Dow Chemical Company

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Hubei Xiantao Xianlong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Cheminova A/S

Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

Nanjing Redsun Group

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chlorpyrifos Market Key Segments:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Granular

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA



The other major players in the industry include the following:

Makhteshim Agan Group

Shandong Tiancheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Meghmani Organics Limited

Nantong Jinnuo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Fengle Agrochemical

Shanxi Sanwei Fenghai Chemical

