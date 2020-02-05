Chlorine Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2026

Market Scenario

Global Chlorine Market was valued US$ 32.5 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 54.7 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.7 % during a forecast period.

The report on “Chlorine Market” is segmented by application, by end use, by process and by region. Based on process chlorine market is segmented into Mercury cell process, Membrane cell process, and Diaphragm process. In terms of application, chlorine market is bifurcated into EDC/ PVC, C1 & C2 Aromatics, Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Chlorinated Intermediates, Others. Water treatment plant, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Plastic and Chemical Industry are application segments of chlorine market. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Robust increase in the demand from the pharmaceutical Industry, water treatment plants and plastic industry is driving the chlorine market. Growing demand for polyvinyl chlorine (PVC) from the construction, packaging, and automobile sectors will also accelerate the growth of the Global Chlorine Market worldwide. Safety norms of handling and transporting chlorine due its highly combustive nature is hampering the growth of global chlorine market. Depletion of the upper atmosphere ozone layer from several prominent end uses for chlorine have negative impact on the Global Chlorine Market.

Global Chlorine Market

Ethylene dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) dominates the chlorine Market. Chlorine demand is proportional to PVC demand. Demand for iso-cyanates, paper & pulp, and organic chemicals, is foreseen to boost the global chlorine market growth. Chlorinated aromatic derivative has wide use in chemical industry such as solvent, explosives, etc.

Pharmaceutical Industry is holding maximum share of chlorine market followed by water treatment plant. Medical drugs containing chlorine are prescribed for treating a number of diseases and conditions which include inflammation, epilepsy, asthma, high blood pressure, and anaemia. Water treatment end user segment is predicted to grow at high CAGR. Chlorine is important raw material for plastic industry for synthesis of poly vinyl chloride.

Mercury cell has been very popular but the environmental risks and economical factor has hinder its market. Membrane cell and diaphragm cell is expected to gain market. Mercury build up can be poisonous if high ppm mass is inhaled. If mercury leaks into the environment the consequences can be serious. Stringent regulations about mercury emission.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Chlorine Markett with around 50% market share followed by North America and Europe. Growth in plastics and chemical industries will drive the chlorine market in Asia Pacific market while Europe market for chlorine will be driven by pharmaceutical industry and chemical industries in forecast period.

Ercros S.A, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation are key players involved in the global chlorine market.

Scope of the Global Chlorine Market

Global Chlorine Market by Application Type:

• Ethylene dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

• Organic chemicals

• Inorganic chemicals

• Chlorinated intermediaries

• C1/C2 aromatics

• Others

Global Chlorine Market by End-Use Industry:

• Water treatment Plant

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Plastic

• Others

Global Chlorine Market By Process Type:

• Mercury cell process

• Membrane cell process

• Diaphragm process

Key Players analysed in the Global Chlorine Market:

• Ercros S.A

• BASF SE

• Olin Corporation

• PPG Industries

• FMC Corporation

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Ineos Group Ltd.

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• Tosoh Corporation

• AkzoNobel

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

