Chlor-Alkali Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2016 – 2024

TMR analyzes the Chlor-Alkali market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Chlor-Alkali market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Chlor-Alkali market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The global chlor alkali market is segmented in terms of product type and geography. The product segments of this market are chlorine gas, soda ash, and caustic soda. The product segments are further sub-segmented based on applications. The major applications of chlorine are polyvinyl chloride and organic chemicals, the major application of soda ash is in the glass industry, and the major application areas of caustic soda are organic/inorganic chemicals and paper industry.

Global Chlor Alkali Market: Regional Overview

The regional segments of the global chlor alkali market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2012, Asia Pacific displayed the highest volume consumption of chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash accounting for almost half the consumption of these chemicals globally. The region was followed by North America and Europe in terms of consumption of chemicals derived from chlor alkali.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the global chlor alkali market are Dow Chemicals, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay Chemicals, Bayer Material Sciences AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd. among others.

The global chlor alkali market is segmented as follows:

Global Chlor Alkali Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of Europe

