Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2021

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, LG Innotek, Lumileds Holding B.V., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to chip scale package (CSP) LED. In January 2018, LG Innotek developed a “flip-chip LED package” that provides prominent luminous flux along with higher efficiency without affecting the performance. The product is in the form of chip scale packaging and is expected to be helpful for various backlighting applications worldwide.

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segments

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Application

Backlight LED

Flash LED

Automotive Lighting

General Lighting

Others

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Power Range

Low to Medium

High

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The Netherlands Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Republic of Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Israel Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



