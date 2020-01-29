Chip Power Inductor Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of 1170 Million USD by 2025 | Global Key Vendors – TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX

A market study ”Global Chip Power Inductor Market” examines the performance of the Global Chip Power Inductor Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Chip Power Inductor Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Chip Power Inductor Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global Chip Power Inductor Market Overview:

The Global Chip Power Inductor Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Chip Power Inductor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0512315269395 from USD 740.0 Million in 2014 to USD 950.0 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Chip Power Inductor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Chip Power Inductor will reach USD 1170.0 Million.

The Global Chip Power Inductor Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Chip Power Inductor market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Chip Power Inductor Market is sub-segmented into Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor, Shielded Chip Power Inductor and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Chip Power Inductor Market is classified into Automotive Electronics, Communications Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Chip Power Inductor Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Chip Power Inductor Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global Industry News:

TDK Corporation (October 09, 2019) – Magnetic Sensors: 3D position Hall sensor HAL 3900 with stray-field compensation and SPI interface – TDK Corporation expands its Micronas position sensor portfolio with a new member of the previously announced master HAL sensor family HAL 39xy. The new HAL 3900 features real 3D magnetic-field measurement capability and 2D stray-field robust position detection. Measurement data is delivered via a high-speed SPI interface. The sensors meet today’s and tomorrow’s automotive and industrial market needs and offer four different measurement modes in a single device: Linear position detection, rotary 360° angle detection and rotary 180° angle detection with stray field compensation including gradient fields as well as the capability for real 3D magnetic field measurement (BX, BY, BZ). Samples are already available. Start of production is planned for second quarter 2020.

The heart of the HAL 3900 sensor is the patented 3D HAL pixel cell technology. It not only helps to measure magnetic fields very accurately, but also enables the measurement of all three magnetic-field components at one single spot. By measuring the BX, BY and BZ components, the sensor is able to detect the direction of the magnetic field. At the same time, the unique concept of an array of Hall plates offers 2D stray-field compensation. The highly flexible sensor array of the HAL 3900 sensor helps design engineers to select the best operation mode for any given measurement task. The HAL 3900 is the only solution available on the market that integrates all four modes in a single device.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Chip Power Inductor Market: TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Chip Power Inductor Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced are some of the key vendors of Chip Power Inductor across the world. These players across Chip Power Inductor Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Chip Power Inductor Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Chip Power Inductor in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Chip Power Inductor Market Report 2020

1 Chip Power Inductor Product Definition

2 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Chip Power Inductor Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Chip Power Inductor Business Revenue

2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.1 TDK Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.2 Murata Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.3 Taiyo Yuden Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.4 Sumida Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.5 Chilisin Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

3.6 Sunlord Chip Power Inductor Business Introduction

