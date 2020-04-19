China launches Sudan’s first satellite

This is the first satellite launched from Sudan that was put into orbit by China, according to an article in the AFP. The launch was carried out on Sunday by the Shanxi Province, in China, and the news was also spread by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Southern Sovereign Council, during a meeting held in Khartoum.

The satellite, called Sudan Remote Sensing Satellite (SRSS-1), will be used for projects related to aspatial technology, data acquisition, the discovery of new natural resources and for the military needs of the country, according to the statement of the Sudanese leaders.

The satellite was developed by Shenzhen Aerospace Oriental Red Sea Satellite, a private Chinese company.

The African country is in a deep economic crisis, which has also caused deep national protests unleashed in April and which have seen the expulsion of the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Despite this, in 2013 it managed to establish an institute of space and aerospace research (ISRA), also with the strong support of China.