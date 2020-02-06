China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During to 2021

The in–vitro diagnostics(IVD) market in China has been growing rapidly in the past few years and is expected to grow steadily in the next few years, with major growth potential in segments such as infectious disease testing, chronic disease testing and diagnosis in early stages of disease. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, public health awareness, growing aging population, demand of tests in rural areas stimulated by the healthcare reform plan, increasing demand from the middle class for high–end products and an increase in the number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories. However, low reimbursement rate, absence of quality products by the local companies, population factors and foreign companies faces difficulty to enter the low end IVD products market are restraining the growth of this market.

Long–term Outlook: The China In Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach more than US$ 10 Billion by 2021 with strong double digit growth rate from 2016 to 2021.

China IVD Market: Segment wise Outlook

Immunoassay has emerged as a significant rapidly growing market segment in China IVD market. Immunoassay test controls nearly XX% market share by the year 2021. Other segments such as Clinical Chemistry, Molecular testing and POCT are poised to be remarkable expansion in the near future. Growing demand for infectious disease testing, chronic disease testing and diagnosis in early stages of disease will usher the China IVD market.

China IVD Market: Companies wise Outlook

Roche is the leading company with more than XX% market share in the China IVD market and is expected to hold its strong position in the market. Sysmex Corporation and Abbott Laboratories are the other top two players in the China IVD market. Mindray and Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering(KHB) are another major participant in this market with a good hold in clinical chemistry, immunoassay and molecular testing segments providing varieties of reagents nationwide and semi–auto and automatic biochemistry analyzers to low and mid–end market users.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market, market segments, company wise sales analysis, regulation, major distributors and laboratories of IVD and outlook of the Chinese IVD companies.

This report titled “China In Vitro Diagnostics(IVD) – Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2021” has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Market and Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2. Segment Wise Market and Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Company Wise IVD Sales and Forecast (2010 – 2021)

4. Regulation and its Latest Development

5. Future Prospects in Attractive In Vitro Diagnostics Segments

6. Regional Trends and Opportunities

7. Main Participants/Contributors

8. Major IVD Product Companies Outlook

9. Major Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies Outlook

10. Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

The following segments of the China In Vitro Diagnostics market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

? Clinical Chemistry

? Immunoassay

? Molecular Testing

? Self–Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

? Point of Care Testing (POCT)

? Hematology

? Coagulation

? Microbiology

The following companies of the China In Vitro Diagnostics market are detailed with size and six year forecast

? Roche Diagnostics

? Abbott Laboratories

? Mindray Medical International Limited

? Sysmex Corporation

? Shanghai Kehua Bio–Engineering Co. Ltd.

? Other Companies

The following Chinese companies of the China In Vitro Diagnostics market are detailed with company overview and its product portfolio

? Mindray Medical International Limited

? Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group

? Mingyuan Medicare

? Da An Gene Co. Ltd.

? Shanghai Kehua Bio–Engineering Co. Ltd.

? Zhejiang D.a. Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd

? ADICON Clinical Laboratories

? Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

? Kindstar Global

? BGI – Shenzhen

? OriGene Technologies

