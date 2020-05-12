China Cloud Gaming Technology Market Disclosing Latest Advancement and Trends 2020

China Cloud Gaming Technology Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the China Cloud Gaming Technology including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for China Cloud Gaming Technology investments from 2020 till 2024.

The market for cloud gaming in China is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The China Cloud Gaming Technology market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Tencent Holdings, NetEase, Inc, 37 Interactive Entertainment, Perfect World Games, Elex Technology, Shanda Games, KongZhong Corporation, The9 Limited, NetDragon Websoft among others.

Scope of the Report

Cloud gaming offers the cross-platform capability, which provides gamers a cost-effective experience. In cloud gaming, the need for high-speed processing computer is eliminated. It also helps the vendors to upgrade the games without worrying about the gamer’s hardware.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Smartphones to Drive the Market Demand

– Smartphones provide an inexpensive way and common platform for users of all demographics to access games over cloud.

– China is home to many millions of tech-savvy consumers who are keen adopters of games, placing greater demands on developers and network operators.

– Chinese policymakers have taken important steps to modernize the country’s regulatory framework for telecoms, establishing a platform for further digital progression.

– China is also home to several smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Demand from Chinese consumers for the latest flagship devices remains strong;

– According to GSM Report 2019, unique mobile subscribers grew from 1.17 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 1.22 billion in 2025.

