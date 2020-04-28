Chile Road, Rail, Air Freight Market Production Growth by Type forecast 2019 to 2025

Chile government is continuously increasing its budgetary allocation for the infrastructure sector, which will reduce the cost of transportation and freight. The freight and logistics sector in the country is highly fragmented. With the presence of a large customer base from industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, telecom, heavy industries, and other end-user verticals, the freight industry is attracting huge investments.

The global freight market annual growth is expected to be 3.4% over the forecast period. Advancements in freight technology along with increasing awareness among freight operators about possible benefits of technology are expected to boost freight market growth.

There is an emergence of new technologies, companies, customers, and new business models in the global industry. Freight companies are increasingly focusing on digitization to improve efficiency which is reshaping the marketplace. Increasing preference for third party logistics by various industries will promote the growth of the industry in the near to medium-term future.

The limited presence of an integrated IT system, fragmented warehousing, infrastructure handling capacity, and multiple regulations are challenging the growth of the freight sector in Country. Improving digitization and increasing adoption of the Internet of Things by various industries is growing the freight transportation market. The freight transportation sector contributes a significant portion of the overall employment in the country and with growing government support to the sector, employment in the sector is forecast to rise exponentially.

It presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s Freight market. Key trends and critical insights into Freight markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Chile Road, Chile Rail, and Chile Air markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026.

Chile Freight market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Chile on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global Freight, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

Chile population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Chile Freight Market Size.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading freight companies in Chile are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

