Children’s Socks Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025

Top Companies in the Global Children’s Socks Market:

Adidas, Nike, Jefferies Socks, Disney, Hanes, Mengna, Langsha, Fenli, SmartWool, Ralph Lauren, Falke, Others….

A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced.

The Southeast Asia takes the market share of 33%, followed by China with 30% in 2016.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are: Cotton Socks, Wool Socks, Synthetics Material Socks, Silk Socks and other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into: Boys, Girls and Other.

Regions covered By Children’s Socks Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

