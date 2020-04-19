Childhood traumas can slow brain growth during adolescence

A difficult childhood or traumas that occurred at an early age can then cause significant psychological problems that can continue into adulthood. A new study, conducted by researchers from the School of Medicine at Washington University, shows, however, that adverse childhood experiences, such as abandonment or abuse, can even change the structure of the brain.

To be precise, difficult childhood experiences can cause a slowdown in the growth of certain areas of the brain during adolescence. The data used by the researchers are part of a 15-year study of 211 children followed up to adulthood.

Several of the data in the study were collected using brain imaging technologies. In this way, it was possible to measure the volume and size of distinct areas of the brain at distinct times in the lives of subjects.

The researchers noted that those subjects who had suffered most from difficult situations during childhood showed, during adolescence, a smaller hippocampus and amygdala. The hippocampus is that area relegated to the processing or preservation of short-term memory while the amygdala is related to mood and emotions in general.

In addition, the same researchers noted that these impacts related to brain growth were less for those children who, despite having traumatic experiences, had been able to count on a very strong maternal support.

This study shows that timing is much more important than previously calculated for interventions in children who have suffered major trauma. Such interventions must take place promptly and before adolescence.

