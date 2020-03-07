Child Care Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 11.3% By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Child Care Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The child care market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons.

An increase in the numbers of families where both parents are employed and a steady change in gender roles occurred in the historic period. For instance, the proportion of families with both parents working in the USA increased from 46% in 2015 to 61.9% in 2017. Improved incomes and the illegality and stress burden of leaving children at home alone led working parents to enroll their children at child care centers or provide other child care, benefitting the child care market.

The child care market is expected to be limited by a shortage of caregivers in both developed and developing countries. Developing countries face a high shortage of caregivers because of relatively low pay rates and lack of secure employment opportunities. Developed nations are also experiencing a similar crisis. This is mainly due to the lack of right skills, and lack of education and right work experience among the candidates.

The top opportunities in the global child care market will arise in the baby and child care segment, which will gain $124.9 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The child care market size will gain the most in China at $52.1 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the child care market include leveraging technology to optimize services and enhance customer satisfactory levels, partnering with corporates to increase revenues and market shares, using AI technology for better childcare management, and adopting interest-driven learning methods to make learning more enjoyable for children.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the child care market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the child care market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc., KinderCare Education, Primrose Schools, JP Holdings, Inc., Apple Kids, Rockmybaby, KidZee, JP Holdings, Inc.

