Chemical Sensors Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026

Global Chemical Sensors Market was valued US$ 18.03 Bn by 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.46 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.2%.

Global Chemical Sensors Market is driven by advancements in the automotive , healthcare, and several other industrial sectors. Chemical sensor is device that transforms chemical information into a signal that is analytically useful. Chemical sensors are also employed in defense & homeland security, chemical processing industry, automotive emissions testing, environmental monitoring, water & waste water treatment, industrial safety equipment, emissions monitoring, industrial emission and safety, motor vehicle sensors, food and beverages processing industry, and oxygen. Chemical sensors are also used for blood sugar testing strips, renal failure diagnosis, alcohol and drug abuse diagnosis, cancer diagnosis, portable glucose monitors, and fertility treatment.

Based on Product type, Chemical Sensors market is segmented by Optical Sensor, Electrochemical, and Catalytic Bead. Among these, demand for Optical chemical sensor will rise at a strong pace during the forecasting period. Adoption of cabin air quality systems in motor vehicles and also increasing the usage of control ventilation in commercial properties will drive the market growth. However, growth in optical sensor is expected to remain stagnant due to declining automobile emissions testing to a certain extend.

Based on End-Users Chemical Sensors market is segmented by Oil and Gas, Automotive, Medical, Environmental Monitoring, and Industrial. Rising demand in clinical diagnostic have created opportunities with exponential growth potential in medical sector. Increment in new diabetes diagnoses for baby boomer generation will demand portable blood glucose monitors. Development of new applications and the healthcare industry, increased reliance on testing and benchmarks will reflect in the growth of medical chemical sensor.

In terms of geography, Global Chemical Sensors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate Chemical Sensors market over the forecast period and Asia Pacific market is expected to follow the trend. Flexible applications, Low prices, and speedy technological implementations are some of the factors to fuel the demand for chemical sensors in the Asia pacific market. The Global Chemical Sensors Market growth seems promising owing to environmental monitoring programs and increased usage of Global Chemical Sensors in industrial safety operations.

Some of the key players covered in the Global Chemical Sensors Market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd, Zymet Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Illinois Tool Works, Nordson Corporation, Essemtec AG, Master Bond In., Zmation Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, MKS Instruments, Inc, Essemtec AG, Speedline Technologies, Newport Corporation, ITW Dynatec, Sulzer Ltd. and Protec.

