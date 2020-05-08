Chemical Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth in Future 2025 : Agility, BDP International, H. Robinson, DB Schenker

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Chemical Logistics Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The chemical logistics market size will grow by around USD 20 billion during 2019-2025 at an incremental CAGR of 14%.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Agility, BDP International, H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Montreal Chemical Logistics, CT Logistics and others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

The growing trend and demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry will further expand the chemical logistics market opportunities. With the rising need for energy conservation, players in the chemical logistics market are focusing on adopting eco-friendly business initiatives. Green warehousing initiatives like precast concrete construction material, insulated steel panels, and wind turbines are being adopted for modernizing chemical warehouses. Few logistics companies have already rolled out initiatives for green transportation, warehousing, and distributions, and several others are expected to follow suit.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chemical Logistics market based on company, product type, end-user and key regions. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chemical Logistics.

The Chemical Logistics Market is segmented by types such as,

General chemicals

Flammable and explosive chemicals

Toxic chemicals

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Rail

Road

Pipeline

Sea

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

This report researches the worldwide Chemical Logistics Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

