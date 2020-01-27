Chemical Indicator Inks Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Chemical Indicator Inks market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

One factor majorly boosting the global market for chemical indicator inks is the rising instances of nosocomial infections and stringent norms pertaining to sterilization in the healthcare sector. The rising trend of using tags and labels reading sterilized in the healthcare sector has also been pushing up demand in the market. These products are mainly used in the sterilization monitoring process, in which they change permanently on exposure to predefined temperatures and specific sterilants.

Increasing product use in the in the production of IV and blood containers and pouches to avoid infection among patients is expected to stoke demand in the years ahead. Additionally, several rules in France, the U.S., and the U.K. for sterilization is expected to boost the use of product in the years ahead. Further bolstering the market is the emergence of better technologies such as steam, hydrogen peroxide and plasma, and ethylene oxide. For example, steam sterilization holds a substantial global share because of its widespread medical applications as the process does not result in any toxic content.

Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market: Market Potential

Among the different sterilization processes used, steam has spelt maximum opportunity so far in the global chemical indicator inks market on account of not having any toxic content that makes the process highly safe for surgical instruments. Further, the process is preferred for all critical and semi-critical items that are heat and moisture resistant. Going forward, however, ethylene oxide is predicted to gain maximum market share because of its ability to sterilize medical and pharmaceutical products such as electronic components, plastic containers, and plastic packaging that cannot withstand the high temperature steam sterilization such as plastic packaging, or plastic containers.

Depending upon applications, sterile bags hold maximum opportunity in the global chemical indicator inks market on account of their widespread use in the medical industry. On account of being transparent and perforated, these bags improve the ease of penetration of the sterilant for complete sterilization. Going forward, tapes will outpace all other segments in terms of growth rate.

Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for chemical indicator inks are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, is a key region. The U.S. leads the charge in North America on account of a substantial aging population drastically driving up demand for healthcare facilities.

Besides North America, the market in Europe is slated to see good growth too on the back of growing environmental concerns over VOC emissions. Developing regions in Asia Pacific and Latin America will also substantially contribute to demand.

Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market: Competitive Analysis

Robust competition characterizes the global market for chemical indicator inks with manufacturers endeavoring to come up with more effective processes to draw more customers. To assess the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Riken Chemical, 3M, Tempil, NiGK Corporation, Terragene SA, North American Science Associates Inc., Crosstex and gke Gmbh.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Chemical Indicator Inks market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

