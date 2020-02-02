Chatbot Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Helpshift, Imperson, Astute Solutions, Facebook, Haptik

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Chatbot Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Chatbot market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Chatbot market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Chatbot players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Chatbot industry situations. According to the research, the Chatbot market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Chatbot market.

Global Chatbot Market was valued at USD 858.1 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.16% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Chatbot Market include:

Helpshift

Imperson

Astute Solutions

Facebook

Haptik

Pandorabots

Google

Kiwi

Microsoft Corporation

Kasisto ToyTalk (PullString)