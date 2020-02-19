Chartered Air Transportation Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Chartered Air Transportation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The chartered air transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $108.89 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the chartered air transportation market is due to increasing disposable income and growing corporate profits resulting in increased frequency of travel through chartered air transportation.

The chartered air transportation services market consists of sales of chartered air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft.

Major players in the global chartered air transportation market include Xojet, Netjets, Vistajet, Onesky Jets, and Bluestar Jets.

The global chartered air transportation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The chartered flights transportation market is segmented into passenger chartered air transportation, freight chartered air transportation, and others – chartered air transportation.

By Geography – The global chartered air transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America’s chartered air transportation market accounts for the largest share in the global chartered air transportation market.

