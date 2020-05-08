CFRTP Market is Anticipated to Register a Value of XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of CFRTP Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of CFRTP , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the CFRTP Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. CFRTP history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global CFRTP market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

Currently, the global CFRTP market is gaining from the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, besides the rising use of CFRTPs in aerospace applications. In addition, flexibility offered by CFRTPs in the production of complex designs and shapes is also aiding the market’s expansion around the world. In the coming years, technological advancements enabling mass production of CFRTP will propel the market’s growth further.

A CFRTP comes with properties such as lightweight, resistance against chemicals, and dimensional stability. Furthermore it is very to construct and provides operational stability even at very high temperatures compared to conventional materials such as metallic alloys and thermoset composites. It is due to its superior properties that CFRTP finds extensive application across the aerospace industry.

On the downside, high raw material and production costs could hamper the market to an extent. Nevertheless, manufacturers are hopeful of overcoming this challenge by introducing several technological advancements in the coming years.

Global CFRTP Market: Key Market Segments

Among the various types of CFRTP available in the market, the continuous carbon fiber segment is expected to witness more lucrative opportunities. The use of continuous carbon fiber in diverse applications across automotive, consumer durables, and aerospace industries is expected to give significant impetus to the segment. Also the continuous fiber segment is expected to continue raking high profit for the market both in terms of volume and value due to its higher strength compared to short and long carbon fibers. Automotive, aerospace, and consumer durables are a few of the key end users of CFRTP. Among these the market is currently witnessing the most lucrative opportunities in the aerospace segment.

Global CFRTP Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America has been exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global CFRTP market. The region boasts a sophisticated industrial infrastructure, with aerospace, consumer durables, and automotive at the forefront. Being early adopted of advanced technologies, these industries are also stronger and more established than their peers in developing nations. The North America market therefore witnesses mass consumption of CFRTP and a substantial rise in the use of composites in aerospace application. In the next five years, the demand for CFRTP is expected to rise exponentially in North America.

Global CFRTP Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global CFRTP market are Aerosud, SGL Group, Royal TenCate N.V., PolyOne Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Covestro AG, and Solvay S.A. Besides including profiles of the leading market players the report also sources information from their financial records. The impact of the strategies they adopted is studied in detail besides gauging their strengths and weaknesses. The report also provides insights into opportunities and threats that will have significant impact on their market operations over the course of the forecast period.

