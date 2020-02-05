Ceramics Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts size 2026

Market Scenario

Global Ceramics Market was valued US$ 165 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 410 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 12 % during a forecast period.Global Ceramics MarketThe report on “Global Ceramics Market” is segmented by product, by application, by end use and by region. Traditional and advanced are product segments of ceramic market. Based on application, ceramic market is divided into sanitary ware, table & ornamental ware, abrasives, technical ceramics, bricks, tiles, packaging and other. In terms of end-use, housing & construction, industrial, medical are segment of ceramic market. By geography, report covers the market for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing use of advanced ceramics as a substitute to metals and plastics in automobile industry is major factor driving the growth of ceramic market. Increasing demand from the medical industry and growing construction and infrastructure spending is expected to accelerate the ceramic market growth in the forecast period. Stringent regulations enacted on ceramics regarding its usage in construction, food & beverage and in automobile sectors coupled with high cost and recyclability issue is predicted to hamper the growth of the market.

Advance ceramic is dominating the ceramic market and will continue its dominance throughout forecast period. Advanced ceramics offers developed and value added properties. Advanced ceramics possess properties such as corrosion resistance, high temperature stability and toughness. Medical, automobile and electronics sectors are major end user of advance chemical.

Ceramic tiles is gaining popularity in offices, malls, restaurants and resorts owing to less maintenance required, highly resistant to environmental conditions and durability. Refractories and disk brakes is predicted to reflect falling market growth due to restrict on raw product availability for product manufacturing.

Housing & Construction segment is leading end use segment in the ceramic market attributed to less maintenance required, highly resistant to environmental conditions and prolong durability. Industrial is the second largest end use segment of ceramic market. Ceramic is being used in as composite and matrix form in the automotive parts as alternative to metal. Manufacturing of Lightweight vehicle in order to enhance the fuel efficiency and performance will favour the growth of industrial segment.

Growing population, investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth is driving the growth of ceramic market in Asia Pacific. Ceramics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced ceramics in various industries such as electrical & electronics, chemical, transportation, environmental, and defense & security.

Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc, Dillmeier Glass Company, Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), AGC Glass Europe, Independent Glass Co., Ltd., AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc, Astrocam, NSG Group/Pilkington, Ceramiche Caesar, Ceradyne, Industrie Ceramiche Piemme, Schott and Carbo Ceramics, Dongguan Hongtai Glass Products, Far East Cable Co., Hehe Science and Technology Group, Jingniu Glas, Ceramic Group, KEDI Glass-ceramic Industrial are leading players of ceramic market.



