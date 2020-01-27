Ceramics market likely to touch new heights by end of forecast period2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Ceramics market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Ceramics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Ceramics industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Ceramics market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Ceramics market

The Ceramics market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Ceramics market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Ceramics market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Ceramics market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Developments

The global ceramics market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In April 2019, Kyoto-based ceramics and electronics manufacturer, Kyocera Corporation made an acquisition of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH. The latter is a manufacturer of fine ceramics based out of Selb, Germany. This acquisition places the company in a position to meet up with the rising demand for fine ceramic-based components from the industrial machinery sector

Some of the leading market players in the global ceramics market are

Imerys Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Carbo Ceramics, Inc

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd

The 3M Company

Global Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Concern for Fire Outbreaks is Expected to Augment Demand

The global ceramics market is likely to observe a considerable growth over the period of assessment due to its increasing applications in a wide variety of end use segments. Ceramics are abundantly used in dental application. It is an integral element in the making of bridges, implants, and crowns. Growing awareness and increasing expenditure on the oral care is likely to play a significant role in the growth of the global ceramics market in the years to come.

It is forecasted that nanotechnology and technological progress in 3D printing will open up new possibilities of growth for the market players. Nanotechnology has generated substantial impact in the manufacturing of floor tiles. An emerging technology, 3D printing is gaining rapid traction in the ceramics market. Various advanced ceramic materials such as zirconium, hydroxyapatite, and alumina are put into the 3D printing technology enabled printers to get final product. It is expected alumina and zirconium based ceramic materials will exert considerable influence on the ceramic 3D printing. Such dominance of these two materials is owing to its high demand from the medical industry. Such technological advancement is expected to drive the growth of the global ceramics market.

The building and construction sector is another promising end user for the global ceramics market. The demand for new housing projects to meet the accommodation requirements of expanding population is likely to push for the demand for ceramics in the construction sector.

Global Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

In the global ceramics market, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions. Stellar growth of the electronics and electrical industry in Asia Pacific is likely to generate substantial demand for ceramics. Ceramic products find use as electrical insulators for power lines and bare wires. In addition, expansion of the automotive sector in Asia Pacific is another factor for growth of the market in the region. India and China are likely to lead the ceramics market in Asia Pacific over the tenure of assessment.

The global ceramics market is segmented as:

Product

Traditional

Advanced

Application

Sanitary Ware,

Abrasives,

Bricks and Pipes,

Tiles,

Pottery

End Use

Building and Construction,

Industrial,

Medical

