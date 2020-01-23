Ceramic Tiles Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv

The Ceramic Tiles report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Ceramic Tiles market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.
Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.
Global Ceramic Tiles Market By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial), Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting), Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others), Application (Wall, Floor, Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Ceramic Tiles Market
Ceramic tiles are flooring or wall construction products that are produced from minerals such as clay, silica sand and provide an enhanced aesthetic appeal to a household or commercial spaces. The raw materials are processed with different methods such as mixing, drying and formulation of the mixture in a tile shape.
Top Key Players:
- Corona Vitrified;
- Cersanit;
- Johnson Tiles;
- Kajaria Ceramics Limited;
- Koninklijke Mosa bv;
- RAK CERAMICS;
- MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.;
- Grupo Lamosa;
- Cerâmica Carmelo Fior;
- CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.;
- Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.;
- GranitiFiandre S.p.A.;
- Grupo Fragnani;
- PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.;
- Saudi Ceramics;
- PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.;
- Crossville Inc.;
- LIXIL Group Corporation;
- Dongpeng;
- Nitco Tiles;
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd.;
- Lasselsberger;
- Daltile
- Newpearl
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market.
Market Restraints:
- Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.
- In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.
Market Segmentations:
Global Ceramic Tiles Market is segmented on the basis of
- Raw Material
- Product Type
- Formulation
- Tile Features
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Raw Material
- Feldspar
- Kaolin
- Bentonite
- Silica Sand
By Product Type
- Wall Tile
- Floor Tile
- Vitrified Tile
- Industrial Tile
By Formulation
- Dry Pressed
- Extruded
- Casting
By Tile Features
- Glazed
- Porcelain
- Scratch Free
- Others
By Application
- Wall
- Floor
- Others
By End-Use
- Residential
- Commercial
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Ceramic Tiles Market
Global ceramic tiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ceramic tiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
