Cement And Concrete Market Size, Share 2020 | Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2022) By Growth, Application and Regional Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Cement And Concrete Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cement and concrete market consist of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks. Growth in the historic period resulted from government initiatives boosting housing demand and low interest rates for mortgages in developed countries.

Governments globally launched initiatives to provide funds and subsidies to make housing affordable, especially for low income families, which drove the demand for cement and concrete. These subsidies allowed customers to borrow money at low interest rates to invest in new houses.

During the historic period, the shortages of coal supply were a major restraint on the cement manufacturing industry. Cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive process and a major portion of this energy comes from burning coal, especially in developing countries. Coal supply reduced globally during the historic period due to logistics issues and decline in investments in coal extraction, negatively affecting the cement manufacturing industry.

Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiencies. IoT is a network of physical devices which communicate over the internet. IoT helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per tonne and operating hours.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the cement and concrete market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the cement and concrete market are Dyckerhoff, Cemex, Tarmac, Halla Cement, HR Cement Limited, Anhui Conch, Dangote Cement, PPC Ltd, Amreyah Cement, Sephaku cement, Tehran Cement.

