Cellulose Paints Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cellulose Paints Market by Type (Primer, Cellulose Topcoat, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Aircraft, Plastic Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The global market size of cellulose paints market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The global cellulose paints market is segmented as type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, it is further classified into primer, cellulose topcoat, and others. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into automotive, construction, aircraft, plastic manufacturing and others.

Based on region, global cellulose paints market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. India and China country are growing markets for cellulose paints due to new construction, renovation projects, and growth of car automotive sector; and hence, Asia-Pacific is a wide market for cellulose paints.

The key players profiled in the report include HMG Paints Limited, Jawel Paints, Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, PPG Asian Paints, BASF, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., RPM International Inc., and The Dow Chemical.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The cellulose paints market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the cellulose paints cellulose paints market industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current cellulose paints market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and cellulose paints market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The cellulose paints market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Primer

Cellulose Topcoat

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Aircraft

Plastic Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

HMG Paints Limited

Jawel Paints

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical

PPG Asian Paints

BASF

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

RPM International Inc.

