Cellular IoT Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cellular IoT Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cellular IoT market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cellular IoT market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cellular IoT players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cellular IoT industry situations. According to the research, the Cellular IoT market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cellular IoT market.

Global Cellular IoT Market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cellular IoT Market include:

Sierra Wireless

Qualcomm Technologies

Sequans Communications S.A.

ZTE Corporation

Gemalto NV

u-blox

Telit Communications

Ericsson AB

ARM Holdings

Huawei Technologies Co.

Mediatek Vodafone Group plc