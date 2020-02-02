Cell Sorting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cell Sorting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cell Sorting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cell Sorting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cell Sorting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cell Sorting industry situations. According to the research, the Cell Sorting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cell Sorting market.

Global Cell Sorting Market was valued at USD 176.43 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 322.18 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cell Sorting Market include:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

(A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sony Biotechnology (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America)

MiltenyiBiotec GmbH

Affymetrix

(A Thermo Fisher Scientific Company)

SysmexPartec GmbH (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

On-Chip Biotechnologies Co.

Cytonome/St