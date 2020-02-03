Cell Harvesting Market Research Report Explores the Trade Trends for the Forecast Amount | 2020-2025



prevalence of such chronic diseases has led governments to provide R&D funding to research institutes and biotechnology companies to develop advanced therapeutics. Various 3D cell culture technologies have been developed by researchers and biotechnology companies such as Lonza Group and Thermo Fischer Scientific for research applications such as cancer drug discovery. The application of cell culture in cancer research is leading to more predictive models for research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine applications.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a new biotechnology solution that has a heightened interest among researchers in tissue engineering and cell-based therapies, has various applications in the treatment of tissue healing in tendinopathy, osteoarthritis and muscle injury. It has been conventionally employed in orthopedics, maxillofacial surgery, periodontal therapy and sports medicines. PRP therapy can be used in the treatment of fat grafting, acne scars, and hair regrowth.

Cell Harvesting Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.



