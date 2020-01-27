CDSS Market 2020 Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Global Forecast Report

Report Title: – Global CDSS Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the CDSS Industry for 2020-2027.

Introduction, A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to assist physicians and other health professionals in clinical decision-making tasks. A CDSS is an adaptation of the decision support system commonly used to aid business management. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing geriatric population, increasing number emergency cases, and development of healthcare infrastructure., The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 794.10 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 34.3% and 19.4% market shares respectively., The global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region., The global clinical decision support systems market, by component, has been segmented into services, software, and hardware., The global clinical decision support systems market, by product, has been segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS., The global clinical decision support systems market, by model, has been segmented into Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS., By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems., By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS., By settings, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings., By type, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system., By application, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems., The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 891.78 million in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

Global CDSS Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Communications Inc, Elsevier B.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, Inc., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Epic Systems, IBM, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed CDSS

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing CDSS Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global CDSS market, by Type

6 global CDSS market, By Application

7 global CDSS market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global CDSS market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

