CCTV Lens Market – Industry Forecast, Share, Trends 2023 | Research report

Closed circuit television (CCTV) is also termed as video surveillance which is used to transmit video signals to the remotely located monitors. There is no specialized difference between the operation of lens in still camera and the lenses used in CCTV cameras for security surveillance. The lenses deployed in CCTV cameras are either fixed or interchangeable depending upon the required specifications such as focal lengths, aperture, viewing angle, mounting, or other such characteristics. CCTV lens if compared with the conventional photographic camera lens in which exposure can be controlled through shutter speed and iris opening, has fixed exposure time and only the amount of light passing through imaging device is adjusted through iris openings. The two key aspects to be considered while selecting the lens are the user specified focal length and type of iris control. Different mounting techniques are used to install lenses in order to maintain precision in the video quality.

Rising adoption of CCTV cameras for security and surveillance purpose has positively affected the market for CCTV lenses to grow substantially. There has been a recent surge in the demand for CCTV cameras in the last few years, owing to mandatory laws set by the governing bodies for installation of CCTV cameras in retail shops, manufacturing units and other verticals in order to maintain 24X7 surveillance and avoid illegitimate activities. With rising security concerns for the domestic utilities installations of CCTV cameras have increased greatly, thereby reinforcing the CCTV lens market to attain the significant market position in terms of revenue generation. However there are various restraints hindering the market growth for CCTV lenses which include limitation in the view, its disability to define the focal length and exposure similar to conventional cameras. CCTV camera deployment has become an extensive utility across major geographies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Japan, South Asian countries and others, thereby posing an opportunistic growth characteristic for the CCTV lens market.

The CCTV lens market is segmented on the basis on types of lens, mounting type, end-use verticals and geography. Segmentation on the basis of lens types include fixed focal length lens, 3CCD camera lens, super wide fish-eye lens, megapixel vari-focal lens, zoom lens and telephoto lens. Lens mount is the interface between camera body and the lens which can be either electrical or mechanical. Lens mount plays a vital role in setting focus of the lens and varying the axial distance thereby affecting the functionality of the camera. Based on mounting types, the CCTV lens market segmentation includes C mount, CS mount, F mount, D mount, manual iris, and others. The CCTV lens market segmentation based on end-use verticals includes banking financial services and institution (BFSI), healthcare, education, telecom IT, government and defense, retail, manufacturing and others. Regional segmentation encompassing CCTV lens market are inclusive of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key players in the global CCTV lens market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Feihua Optoelectronic Technology, and Myutron Inc.

