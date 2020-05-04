The CCTV camera stands for a closed-circuit television camera, is sometimes simply called video surveillance. CCTV refers to a system of video feeds, which are transmitted within a closed system from various security cameras. CCTV is different from broadcast television, in that signals are not sent out for just anyone to intercept. Rather, video streams are available only to authorized users. In practical terms, any home security camera surveillance system is technically a CCTV system. Nowadays, CCTV cameras now feature high-resolution full-color feeds, and many are capable of switching seamlessly to infrared at night. Moreover, Night vision is a technological advance that allows a user to penetrate even the deepest dark to see images.

According to AMA, the Global CCTV Camera market is expected to see growth rate of 15.8%

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global CCTV Camera Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global CCTV Camera market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Bosch security systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Panasonic System Network Co. Limited (Japan), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Techwin (South Korea), Vicon Industries, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Schneider Electric (France)

Market Trend

More Cloud-To-Cloud Integration

Smart Tech to Deliver Environmental Benefits

Sensor Integration to Drive Smart Actions

Market Drivers

Rising Penetration of CCTV’s In Education, Hospital and Retail Sectors

Rising Terrorism and Threat of Crime Are Also Fostering the Demand for CCTV

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector Owing To Taking Care Of Elders, Children & Pets

Opportunities

The Introduction of New CCTV Technology Cameras

Restraints

High Costs Associated With New Technology and Privacy Concerns

Steady growth, expanding margins

Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year’s points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.

2. Industry growth prospects and market share

According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Application (Retail, Hospitality, BFSI, Commercial Infrastructure, Home Security, Government, Others (Transportation, Healthcare, etc.)), Model Type (PTZ camera, Box camera, Dome camera, Bullet camera, Others (Hybrid, etc.)), Technology (Analog CCTV Systems, Wireless CCTV Systems, IP-based CCTV Systems, Hybrid CCTV Systems), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global CCTV Camera market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry’s projected growth.

3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?

Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Bosch security systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Panasonic System Network Co. Limited (Japan), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Techwin (South Korea), Vicon Industries, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Schneider Electric (France)

4. Where the Industry is today

Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

• Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

• Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

• A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

• Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

• Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

