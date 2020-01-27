Catheter Stabilization Devices Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Catheter stabilization devices is made to hold the catheter in place securely. These devices avert backflow of urine. It also prevents urethral trauma, which is caused by dislodgment or movement of the catheter. The growth of the global catheter stabilization devices market is estimated to be driven by factors like increased expenditure on healthcare, technological advancement and the worldwide prevalence of various lifestyle diseases. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is likely to foster the growth of the market in the years to come.

B.Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, and M.C. Johnson Company, Inc. are some of the companies profiled in the global catheter stabilization devices market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has added an all-inclusive study on the global catheter stabilization devices market to its repository of research reports. The report estimates that the global catheter stabilization devices market is likely to expand at 5.6% CAGR during the timeframe of 2018 to 2026.

Driven by the U.S., North America to Witness Rapid Growth

Considering regional segmentation of the global catheter stabilization devices market, North America is likely to dominate the market throughout the timeframe of assessment. Such regional dominance of the region is ascribed to the increasing number of surgeries that results in an augmented demand for catheter stabilization devices in North America. In addition, increased adoption and implementation of techniques of catheterization in treatment, diagnosis, and examination are likely to widen the scope of the catheter stabilization devices market in North America.

Augmented use of intravascular catheters in North America is further anticipated to drive the regional catheter stabilization devices market. The U.S. is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions in North America catheter stabilization devices market. A rapid growth in the number of catheter placements is expected to propel the growth of the country over the tenure of the forecast, from 2018 to 2026.

Increased Research and Development Activities to Spell Growth for the Market

The global catheter stabilization devices market is estimated to be influenced by the rise in the number of both adult and children needing catheterization. A catheter refers to a flexible, long tube that can be inserted in an artery or a vein through the surface of the skin. Of late, catheter stabilization devices have gained traction due to its hassle-free and stable process for a catheter, as compared to dressing and normal tapping.

Expanding pool of geriatric population with various chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases and urine related disorders demand advanced healthcare facilities from both public and private players alike. This has pushed players of both the sectors to invest in research and development activities on catheter stabilization devices. Increased research on these devices is likely to negate the risk arising out of catheter-related complications, which is likely to drive the market in the years to come.

Besides, there has been a rise in the incidences of urinary diseases amongst the elderly people, which is likely to foster the growth of the global catheter stabilization devices market in the years to come.