Catheter Stabilization Device Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Catheter Stabilization Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Catheter stabilization device is a securement device that holds a catheter at its position by minimizing the traction or pull projected on the catheter. Catheter securement devices have proved to be effective in preventing catheter related infections such as phlebitis and CRBSIs, along with reducing the risks of needlestick injuries. The surging adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and an increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases across the globe are the major determinants that are fuelling the growth of catheter stabilization device market. According to a study conducted by RAND Corporation, approximately 60% of the American population is suffering from at least one chronic disease, whereas, nearly 42% of the Americans are living with more than two chronic diseases. This figure is expected to increase during the upcoming years as the geriatric population is increasing every year. The application of catheter stabilization devices in urinary tract surgeries has also been effective in minimizing the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI). As per CDC, a patient hospitalized with an indwelling urinary catheter has a 3%-7% higher risk of suffering from CAUTI. However, lack of awareness in the developing nations regarding the benefits of such products and preference for alternative products are creating hurdles in the growth of catheter stabilization device market.

The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Catheter Stabilization Device market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Catheter Stabilization Device market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend.

The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Catheter Stabilization Device market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

3M Company

C.R. Bard

Inc.

Smiths Group plc

Centurion Medical Products

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Inc.

M.C. Johnson Company

Inc.

ConvaTec

Inc.

TIDI Products LLC

Hebei Kanghui

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Hunan Jinpeng

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Arterial Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

Others

Radiology

General Surgery

Urological Procedures

Respiratory Procedures

Cardiovascular Procedures

Gastric and Oropharangeal Procedures

Others

Base year : 2020

Historical year : 2014-2020

Estimated year : 2020

Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026

