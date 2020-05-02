Catheter Stabilization Device Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting
The “Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.
About Catheter Stabilization Device Market
Catheter Stabilization Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Catheter stabilization device is a securement device that holds a catheter at its position by minimizing the traction or pull projected on the catheter. Catheter securement devices have proved to be effective in preventing catheter related infections such as phlebitis and CRBSIs, along with reducing the risks of needlestick injuries. The surging adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and an increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases across the globe are the major determinants that are fuelling the growth of catheter stabilization device market. According to a study conducted by RAND Corporation, approximately 60% of the American population is suffering from at least one chronic disease, whereas, nearly 42% of the Americans are living with more than two chronic diseases. This figure is expected to increase during the upcoming years as the geriatric population is increasing every year. The application of catheter stabilization devices in urinary tract surgeries has also been effective in minimizing the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI). As per CDC, a patient hospitalized with an indwelling urinary catheter has a 3%-7% higher risk of suffering from CAUTI. However, lack of awareness in the developing nations regarding the benefits of such products and preference for alternative products are creating hurdles in the growth of catheter stabilization device market.
For Better Understanding, Try Sample PDF Brochure of Report (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/report/catheter-stabilization-device-market/#request-for-sample
Market Overview
The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Catheter Stabilization Device market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Catheter Stabilization Device market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.
The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Catheter Stabilization Device market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
What the report features:
- Forecast and analysis of the global Catheter Stabilization Device market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.
- Global analysis of the Catheter Stabilization Device market by a noteworthy progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of global Catheter Stabilization Device market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
List of the Key Players of Catheter Stabilization Device:
3M Company
C.R. Bard
Inc.
Smiths Group plc
Centurion Medical Products
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International
Inc.
M.C. Johnson Company
Inc.
ConvaTec
Inc.
TIDI Products LLC
Hebei Kanghui
Medtronic plc
Merit Medical Systems Inc.
Hunan Jinpeng
Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.
The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of types, the global Catheter Stabilization Device market is fragmented into
Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices
Arterial Securement Devices
Peripheral Securement Devices
Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices
Urinary Catheter Securement Devices
Others
Based on applications, the global Catheter Stabilization Device market is split into:
Radiology
General Surgery
Urological Procedures
Respiratory Procedures
Cardiovascular Procedures
Gastric and Oropharangeal Procedures
Others
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchasing this report: https://www.esticastresearch.com/report/catheter-stabilization-device-market/#customization
The years that were considered for the study of this report are the following:
- Base year: 2020
- Historical year: 2014-2020
- Estimated year: 2020
- Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026
Key Benefits:
- To offer detailed information to the clients regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the Catheter Stabilization Device market.
- To overlook and predict the market size and forecast based on the key regions namely such as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.
Get In Touch!
Navale ICON IT Park,
Office No. 407, 4th Floor, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune
Maharashtra 411041
Phone – +91-844-601-6060
Email – [email protected]
Latest posts by Esticast Research (see all)
- Blood Collection Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2019 to 2026 - May 2, 2020
- Catheter Stabilization Device Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting - May 2, 2020
- Biotechnology Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2019 to 2026 - May 2, 2020