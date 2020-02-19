Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC
The Business Research Company’s Catering Services And Food Contractors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The catering services and food contractors market expected to reach a value of nearly $321.31 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the catering services and food contractors’ market is due to increase in In Disposable Income, Advances In Technology and Growth In The Airline Industry
The catering services and food contractors market consists of sales of single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time.
Major players in the global Catering Services And Food Contractors market include Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North
The global catering services and food contractors market is further segmented based on type and geography.
By Type – The catering services and food contractors’ market is segmented into Food Service Contractors and Catering Services among these segments, food service contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global Catering Services And Food Contractors market.
By Geography – The global catering services and food contractors is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe was the largest region in the global catering services and food contractors’ market.
