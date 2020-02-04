Cassava Syrup Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Cassava Syrup Market by PMR

PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Cassava Syrup Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Cassava Syrup Market.

As per the report, the Cassava Syrup Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Cassava Syrup , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Cassava Syrup Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Cassava Syrup Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Cassava Syrup Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Cassava Syrup Market:

What is the estimated value of the Cassava Syrup Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Cassava Syrup Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Cassava Syrup Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Cassava Syrup Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Cassava Syrup Market?

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cassava Syrup market are Ciranda, Inc., Sweet Addition LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bakers Authority, Ingredion Inc., Malt Product Corporation, Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd, Madhava Honey Ltd., JM Swank LLC., Advanced Ingredients LLC., Briess Malt & Ingredient Co. among others.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Cassava Syrup market have been making several key investments on extending its product portfolio.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Developments

Cargill Inc.: In 2016, the company announced an investment of US$ 40.1 Mn to expand its sweetener options for the European market.

In 2016, the company announced an investment of US$ 40.1 Mn to expand its sweetener options for the European market. Ingredion Inc.: In 2017, the company launched a glucose syrup under the brand name VERSASWEET™. The syrup is mainly sourced from tapioca having its applications in confectionery, dairy, ice cream, and baked good products.

Opportunities for Cassava Syrup Market Participants

In the global market, the African, Asian and several parts of the Latin American region has witnessed a higher rate of production as well as consumption of cassava products. Some of the major parts of African continent even consider cassava as their staple food. This one critical factor provides an opportunity for cassava syrup market to traction accordingly in these regions. Moreover, the consumer now craving for healthy food products no matter when it comes to bakery, beverages or any confectionery paves another critical opportunity for cassava syrup to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales since cassava syrup has a wide range of application in various food processing sectors.

Brief Approach to Research for Cassava Syrup Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Cassava Syrup market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Cassava Syrup market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Cassava Syrup market and its potential

Cassava Syrup Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Cassava Syrup market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study for Cassava Syrup Market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Cassava Syrup market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario for Cassava Syrup

Analysis of the Cassava Syrup market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Cassava Syrup market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

