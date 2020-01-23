Casino Management System Market Report 2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players – LGS Casino Management Systems, NOVOMATIC GROUP, Oracle Corporation, Scientific Games Corporation, TableTrac

The casino management system provides software as well as hardware solutions for different purposes such as player tracking, behavior analysis, security, cash and accounting and others in a casino. Developing countries are increasingly witnessing the emergence of casinos to attract tourists from international borders. The scenario provides a positive outlook in terms of growth and revenue for the major market players involved in the casino management system market during the forecast period.

The casino management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand from the tourism sector in developing countries coupled with the growth of the gaming industry. Also, higher acceptance of casinos is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, rise of online gaming industry may hamper the growth of the casino management system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing popularity is expected to offer lucrative opportunity in new geographic markets in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Advansys d.o.o., Agilysys, Inc., Amatic Industries GmbH, IGT (International Game Technology PLC), Konami Gaming, Inc., LGS Casino Management Systems, NOVOMATIC GROUP, Oracle Corporation, Scientific Games Corporation, TableTrac, Inc.

The “Global Casino Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of casino management system market with detailed market segmentation by application, end user and geography. The global casino management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading casino management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global casino management system market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as accounting and handling, security and surveillance, hotel management, analytics, marketing and promotions and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as small & medium casinos and large casinos.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global casino management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The casino management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting casino management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

9. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ADVANSYS D.O.O.

11.2. AGILYSYS, INC.

11.3. AMATIC INDUSTRIES GMBH

11.4. IGT (INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC)

11.5. KONAMI GAMING, INC.

11.6. LGS CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

11.7. NOVOMATIC GROUP

11.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.9. SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

11.10. TABLETRAC, INC.

12. APPENDIX

