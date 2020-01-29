Cash Logistics Market Development Trend, Key Players & Investment Feasibility

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cash logistics market garnered $16.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $30.70 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the cash logistics market, including aspects such as market size and share, market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, market segmentation, and company profiles. The report serves as an essential tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them figure out the opportunities in the space and provides them with accurate data that enables them to make smart business decisions.

The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the cash logistics market. Factors such as growth in circulation of cash, rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management, and increase in deployment of ATMs drive the growth of the market. However, rising adoption of digital money and increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, production of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicle and rise in cash demand from emerging economies offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report offers a broad analysis of the classification of the global cash logistics market. It segments the market into service, end user, and geography. Based on service, the market is classified into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. The cash-in-transit segment captured 44.72% of the market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The end user segment is divided into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others. The financial institutions segment grabbed the largest share of 44.6% in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. Geographically, the report covers the market study for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Analysis of the leading players operating in the cash logistics market such as The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S PLC, Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co., GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash S.A., included in this report.

Driving factors for the market

Growth in circulation of cash Rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management Increase in deployment of ATMs

Market Restraints and Opportunities:

Increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies Rise in adoption of digital money Production of fully automated cash-in-transit Vehicle Rise in cash demand from emerging economies

