Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market: 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Regional Demand, Key Insights, Future Scope, Top Companies and Outlook by 2023

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Industry studies a key aspect of LTE-A for its combination of two or more blocks of spectrum (also known as component carriers). The addition of multiple component carriers for wider channel bandwidths achieves a greater mobile Internet spectrum for mobile Internet. Carrier aggregation was introduced in 3rd Generation Partnership Program (3GPP), Release 10 (in 2011). South Korea deployed the first LTE-A network with carrier aggregation in 2013.

This report studies the Carrier Aggregation Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Carrier Aggregation Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

One driver in the market is high proliferation of mobile computing devices. The demand for mobile computing devices is surging among mobile users and business travelers who need connectivity and portability. Consumers are using these devices for various purposes such as surfing the web, accessing social networking apps, reading news, and checking emails. The high Internet penetration rate and the availability of high data rates at high speeds are driving the demand for mobile computing devices.

At present, the network traffic is growing at an exponential rate, primarily because of the increased popularity of mobile computing devices. APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the carrier aggregation solutions market throughout the forecast period.

The rise in investments in developing telecom infrastructure by the governments of China, India, and the Philippines and the growth in the adoption of smartphones drive the growth of the carrier aggregation solutions market in APAC during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Carrier Aggregation Solutions.

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Cisco

Nokia

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Qorvo

Artiza Networks

Anritsu

ROHDE&SCHWARZKG

Market Segment by Type covers:

Picocell

Metrocell

Microcell

Femtocell

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Handheld Mobile Devices

Smart Grid

Others

