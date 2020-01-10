One of the stories that made headlines last week was about former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaving Japan and flying to Lebanon. Ghosn was charged with financial misappropriations and was to appear before the court in April; actually, he skipped his bail. Just before the arrest of Ghosn, many viewed him in several great spheres as the primary key for better efforts in modifying climatic fluctuations.

How Ghosn helped to debut the revolution of electric vehicles

Ghosn was one of the first auto-industry managers to advocate for electric cars. An important driver was behind the push of Ghosn to collaborate up, who is a Japanese producer of over 80 years old, Mitsubishi, a young Japanese car producer and Renault, which a former French company. He anticipated bringing advanced technologies to the three firms to enable him to become the president of the globe in what he saw as ‘future.’ While operating under Ghosn, the Renault, Nisan, Mitsubishi Alliances spent billions of dollars to grow the Nissan LEAF, the Renault Zoe, and the Mitsubishi i-Mi. Electric vehicles. The LEAF, in precise, became significant, i.e., it lifted off in 2010, revolutionized the

Read more at Carlos Ghosn, who is an escapee, was a visionary of the electric vehicles