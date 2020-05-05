Care Management Solutions Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Population Health, EPIC Systems, Salesforce.com, Pegasystems Mediware Information Systems

Care management solutions offer holistic care management software to provide better quality of care, make better decisions and to achieve best possible health. These solutions are patient-centric and aid in better population health & medical management. The care management solutions aid in easy data access for the physicians at distant locations and provide with information on coordination & care, collaborative care planning, disease & utilization management. The care management solutions allow to identify and monitor the high-risk populations. Moreover, these solutions helping in determining the appropriate levels of care and managing interventions.

The growth of the care management solutions market can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and rising usage of patient-centric solutions by the healthcare providers. Moreover, improving advancements in IT solutions and big data capabilities add novel opportunities for the global care management solutions market over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Cerner Corporation, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZeOmega, i2i Population Health, EPIC Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Mediware Information Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Care Management Solutions

Compare major Care Management Solutions providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Care Management Solutions providers

Profiles of major Care Management Solutions providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Care Management Solutions -intensive vertical sectors

Care Management Solutions Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Care Management Solutions Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Care Management Solutions\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Care Management Solutions\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Care Management Solutions market is provided.

